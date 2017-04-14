Prime Minister Urges Road Users to Take Extra Care Over Easter Weekend

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, is urging road users to be extra careful on the streets heading into the Easter holiday weekend.

He’s imploring motorists to slow down, and cut their speed.

Mr. Holness is also Chairman of the National Road Safety Council.

In a statement today, he pointed out that the authorities have found that pedestrian error and speeding are main contributors to road traffic fatalities.

Prime Minister Holness notes that since the start of the year, up to April 13, 91 road traffic fatalities have been recorded.

Of this number, pedestrians account for 28 deaths, motorcyclists account for 28 deaths and drivers of private motor vehicles account for 15.

Mr. Holness is making a special appeal to pedestrians to use pedestrian crossings and obey the road signals.

There were 121 road fatalities over the similar period last year.

While the figures this year are lower, the Prime Minister noted that he’s still concerned about the number of fatalities.

He’s also making a special appeal to motorcyclists and pillion passengers to wear safety gear as these can prevent death and injury.

