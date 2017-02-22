Prime Minister Urges Unions Against Antagonism toward Pension Reforms

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has responded to threats by trade unions that they’ll fight his administration’s plans to reform the public sector pension system by urging them not be antagonistic about pension reforms.

This was Prime Minister Holness speaking today about the fight the government could face from public sector unions over impending pension reforms.

There, the Prime Minister sounds assured; certain in his position. But he was actually very cautious in addressing the matter initially. He was speaking today at a Sagicor Pension Fund Investment Seminar at the Jamaica Conference Centre, in downtown, Kingston.

The issue of public sector pension reform was raised in the middle of his address on the low incidence of pension penetration in Jamaica.

This is how he got to addressing it. With hesitation.

He says he’s aware of the public discourse and concerns being raised about the implementation of the Pension Reform Bill.

Trade unions are vowing to fight reforms they believe will negatively affect workers.

They include the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions, the Jamaica Teachers’ Association and the Police Federation.

They’ve all come out against aspects of the government’s planned pension reform bill which could come into effect with the start of the new financial year on April 1.

