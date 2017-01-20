‘Prison Conditions Poor but Not Overcrowded’ – Montague

National Security Minister, Robert Montague, is rejecting claims that there’s a problem of overcrowding in prisons.

But he’s admitting that the conditions are unacceptable.

Earlier this week, the Chairman of the Jamaica Federation of Corrections, Arlington Turner, told Nationwide News that the two main prisons in the island — the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre and the St. Catherine Adult Correctional Centre, are overcrowded.

He also lamented their poor conditions.

However, Minister Montague is now disputing that. He says they’re not overcrowded.

The Security Minister was responding to concerns raised by human rights advocates and civil society groups following the government’s rejection of approximately 6-billion dollars from the United Kingdom, to help with the construction of a modern prison.

Minister Montague says his ministry will be relocating some inmates to less populated facilities.

He says in the long term, the government will move to upgrade and build new prisons, once economic conditions allow.

