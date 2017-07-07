Search
Home Evening News Prisoners ARE Recording Behind Bars, says Montague
music-notes-prison-bars

Prisoners ARE Recording Behind Bars, says Montague

Jul 07, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

There’s an admission this afternoon from the National Security Minister that prisoners are recording music behind bars contrary to the rules.

However, he did not provide any specifics as to the number of prisoners involved in the activity or how widespread the practice is.

There’s been speculation concerning one high-profile prisoner, dancehall entertainer Adijah ‘Vybz Kartel’ Palmer.

There’ve been questions whether he’s recording music in prison without permission.

Commissioner of Corrections, Ina Hunter, has said there’s no evidence to support what she’s described as ‘speculations’.

However, she said an investigation was being carried out. But speaking in Manchester yesterday, Minister Montague confirmed that prisoners are recording music behind bars. He called it a ‘disgrace’.

Earlier this year former Culture Minister, Lisa Hanna, drew the wrath of supporters of dancehall and particularly Vybz Kartel when she suggested that it may be time to have a discussion on whether music produced by convicts should be played on public radio.

Ms. Hanna faced a barrage of insults and threats following her comments on Nationwide Radio.

–30–

Previous PostGovt Senator says Private Sector Groups Backing Special Zones Bill

Related articles

falmouth-peir

Three Major Cruise Liners Pulling Out of Falmouth Pier

Jul 07, 2017

Court Books

Dean Jones Takes Stand in Election Petition Trial Against Him

Jul 07, 2017

don-wehby

Govt Senator says Private Sector Groups Backing Special Zones Bill

Jul 07, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History