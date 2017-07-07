Prisoners ARE Recording Behind Bars, says Montague

There’s an admission this afternoon from the National Security Minister that prisoners are recording music behind bars contrary to the rules.

However, he did not provide any specifics as to the number of prisoners involved in the activity or how widespread the practice is.

There’s been speculation concerning one high-profile prisoner, dancehall entertainer Adijah ‘Vybz Kartel’ Palmer.

There’ve been questions whether he’s recording music in prison without permission.

Commissioner of Corrections, Ina Hunter, has said there’s no evidence to support what she’s described as ‘speculations’.

However, she said an investigation was being carried out. But speaking in Manchester yesterday, Minister Montague confirmed that prisoners are recording music behind bars. He called it a ‘disgrace’.

Earlier this year former Culture Minister, Lisa Hanna, drew the wrath of supporters of dancehall and particularly Vybz Kartel when she suggested that it may be time to have a discussion on whether music produced by convicts should be played on public radio.

Ms. Hanna faced a barrage of insults and threats following her comments on Nationwide Radio.

–30–