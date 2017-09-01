Productive Business Solutions Makes Historic Listing on JSE

Productive Business Solutions (PBS) is the latest company to list on the Jamaica Stock Exchange, JSE.

It’s the largest listing in the JSE’s history.

The company held a listing ceremony at the opening of trading yesterday.

In June, PBS announced that it was seeking to generate USD$41-million in funding via an Initial Public Offering, IPO.

JSE Managing Director, Marlene Street-Forrest, says she hopes the listing will help the local stock exchange meet its target of 100 securities by year’s end, up from the current 91.

A subsidiary of the Musson Group of Companies, PBS is the exclusive distributor of Xerox products in Jamaica.

Its parent company has a presence in 14 countries throughout the Caribbean and Central America.

