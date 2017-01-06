Prof Anthony Clayton is New Broadcasting Commission Chairman

Professor Anthony Clayton is the new Chairman of the Broadcasting Commission.

His appointment took effect from November 1, 2016.

Professor Clayton served on the previous Commission which ended its term in office on October 31, 2016.

Professor Clayton is the Alcan Professor of Caribbean Sustainable Development in the Institute for Sustainable Development, University of the West Indies.

He’s a noted policy expert, and has written policy documents for a number of governments on issues relating to planning and regulation, national security, crime and policing, urban development, economic development and climate change adaptation.

Executive Director of the Broadcasting Commission, Cordel Green, has described Professor Clayton as “exceptionally able, multi-talented, judicious, forward thinking and a highly respected Jamaican and international academic”.

He says Professor Clayton assumes the Chairmanship of the Broadcasting Commission at a time when communications industries are being profoundly disrupted by rapid technological change, requiring different and more innovative approaches to regulation.

The Broadcasting Commission regulates Jamaica’s electronic media sector, advises government on media policy and facilitates investments in the sector.

–30–