Over 140 golfers from 20 countries have been confirmed for the PGA Tour Latino-America BMW Jamaica Classic.

This marks the return of professional golf to the island after a hiatus of approximately 20 years.

The tournament is set for Cinnamon Hill Golf Course in Montego Bay from June 12 to 18.

Minister of Tourism, Ed Bartlett, says the tournament will provide a welcomed boost to the islands golf tourism sector.