Progress in Relocating Parliamentary Building to Heroes Circle

The country is one step closer to the creation of a new Parliamentary building to replace Gordon House in Downtown Kingston.

The new building is expected to be located along Heroes Circle.

The government signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding for it’s construction today.

The signing took place at Jamaica House in St. Andrew. The project will also see the creation of a government campus for various state agencies around Heroes Circle.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the development follows up on a plan to increase efficiency by creating a single area for key government agencies.

The project will be undertaken in two phases via public private partnership.

It will encompass a 50-acre Parliamentary building along Heroes Circle, and a 240 acre development, housing 17 government agencies along with commercial and residential areas.

The current phase, which includes planning and design, is expected to take one year.

The Urban Development Corporation, UDC, will be the project manager, with construction and financing by the China State Construction Engineering Corporation, CSCE.

The Fortune 500 company is that country’s largest construction and real estate conglomerate and biggest building work contractor.

Mr. Holness says the project marks the first step in the wider redevelopment and revitalization of Downtown Kingston.

He says the project is being undertaken with no government guarantee and is expected to have no effect on the country’s budget.

Mr. Holness also made a point of noting that the development was a roadmap envisioned by former Prime Minister and Founder of the People’s National Party, Norman Manley.

Meanwhile, UDC Chairman, Senator Ransford Braham, says the people of the communities around Heroes Circle stand to benefit from the development.

He says the UDC expects full support from community leaders.

He also explained how the project could catalyze further development in and around Downtown Kingston.



Senator Ransford Braham was speaking with Nationwide News at Jamaica House today.

