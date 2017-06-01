Search
PHOTO Project Kase

PROJECT KASE INTENSIFIES EDUCATION OUTREACH

May 29, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News 1

Two schools in the Trench Town community in St. Andrew are to benefit tomorrow from the donation of 200 school bags packed with school supplies.

This as the Project Kase Jamaica Foundation intensifies its efforts to give back to the nation’s youth.

The Project Director for Kase Jamaica Foundation is Tenuke Doyley.

The donations are to begin at the Trench Town Seventh Day Adventist Basic school at 12:00 tomorrow afternoon.

The Project Kase Jamaica Foundation is the brainchild of Entrepreneur, Philanthropist and its founder, Kasi Bennett.

Miss Doyley says the foundation is expanding its outreach work.

— 30 —

  • Christina

    Well done, Kasi. Excellent program that you have going on and I for one am proud of you.

