PROJECT KASE INTENSIFIES EDUCATION OUTREACH

Two schools in the Trench Town community in St. Andrew are to benefit tomorrow from the donation of 200 school bags packed with school supplies.

This as the Project Kase Jamaica Foundation intensifies its efforts to give back to the nation’s youth.

The Project Director for Kase Jamaica Foundation is Tenuke Doyley.

The donations are to begin at the Trench Town Seventh Day Adventist Basic school at 12:00 tomorrow afternoon.

The Project Kase Jamaica Foundation is the brainchild of Entrepreneur, Philanthropist and its founder, Kasi Bennett.

Miss Doyley says the foundation is expanding its outreach work.

