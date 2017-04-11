Search
dr-constant-ngouana-imf-jamaica-2

Property Tax Chosen out of Fairness – IMF Rep

Apr 11, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Resident Representative to Jamaica, Dr. Constant Lonkeng Ngouana, says property taxes were selected for review because it has the lowest impact.

He says the IMF fully endorses the government’s move to increase revenues from property taxes.

Dr. Ngouana says the IMF has been part of consultations with the government about changing the property tax regime.

He says care was taken to ensure the poor would be the least affected.



Dr. Constant Lonkeng Ngouana was speaking on Nationwide This Morning.

