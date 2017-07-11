Property Tax Collections Up in Q1

Minister of Finance, Audley Shaw, is reporting an increase in property tax collections for the first quarter of 2017/18.

He says just over $3.5-billion was collected in the April to June quarter.

He says the figure is 400 million dollars higher than the $3.3-billion collected for the same period in 2016/17 when the county collected a record $7.6-billion in property taxes.

A release from the Jamaica Information Service says Minister Shaw, disclosed the numbers as he addressed an appreciation luncheon for the all-island property tax team held at the Hilton Rose Hall Resort in Montego Bay on Friday.

The Minister commended the members for their efforts in enabling the Government to achieve the “highest level of collection in property taxes ever recorded in Jamaica’s history”.

He also hailed property owners who came forward to meet their obligations.

He noted that the record figure for the last financial year shows that Jamaicans are becoming more tax compliant.

And…Commissioner General of Tax Administration of Jamaica, TAJ, Ainsley Powell, also praised the property tax team.

The TAJ Commissioner noted that the collection target for 2017/18 has increased to 9 point 6 billion dollars.

