Property Tax Shock! Govt Facing Heat as Realities of Increases Set In

State Minister of Finance, Fayval Williams, says the government understands the ‘shock’ being experienced by people who’ll have to pay huge increases in property taxes.

Many property owners are complaining about the dramatic increases in their property taxes that will become due on April 1, with the start of the 2017-2018 financial year.

Some people will see a more than 1,000-percent increase in their taxes.

Yesterday, Finance Minister, Audley Shaw, revealed that 65-percent of property owners will see varying levels of increase in their taxes.

The government says the increases will come as it’s used a 2013 valuation to calculate the taxes.

It says property tax was previously being calculated using an old 2002 valuation.

It says valuations are to be done ‘close to’ every five years.

Mrs. Williams says, if valuations were being done every five years, property owners would see lower rates.

And Commissioner of Land Valuation, Eric Allen, says indexation is a an interim measure until a revaluation is due.

Indexation is a technique to adjust income payments by means of a price index, in order to maintain the purchasing power of the public after inflation.

-30-