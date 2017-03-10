Search
Home Business Property Taxes to Come Down
property_tax_

Property Taxes to Come Down

Mar 10, 2017Business0

Like

Finance Minister, Audley Shaw, has announced a reduction in property tax rates.

The Minister made the announcement yesterday as he opened the budget debate for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

He says the government will also be increasing the number of property tax bands from three to nine.

The bands represent how the tax is calculated based on the value of the property.

Minister Shaw says this will reduce the rate of tax to be paid by over two-hundred thousand people.

The Finance Minister also announced a new property tax regime aimed at reducing delinquency starting April 1.

He says this system will be based on the more recent 2013 valuation roll.

–30–

Previous Post"Revenue Measures will have a Devastating Impact', Peter Phillips

Related articles

Red-Stripe

Red Stripe Deciding How Increased Alcohol Tax will Impact Customers

Mar 10, 2017

Quit smoking bids do not last long. Embargoed to 0001 Wednesday December 26. File photo dated 25/06/07 of a cigarette being smoked as almost one in five smokers who have tried to kick the habit failed within 24 hours, a survey suggests. Issue date: Wednesday December 26, 2012. And more than half of quit attempts lasted less than a week, according to a poll of 6,200 current or former smokers. The average smoker tried to quit four times, and one in 10 unsuccessfully tried 10 times. See PA story HEALTH Smoking. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire URN:15426881 (Press Association via AP Images)

Increased Tax on Cigarettes will Hurt Carreras

Mar 10, 2017

Peter phillips (1)

“Revenue Measures will have a Devastating Impact’, Peter Phillips

Mar 10, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Timeline