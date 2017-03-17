Prosecution Ready to Proceed with Rupert Clarke Trial

Director of Public Prosecutions, Paula Llewellyn, says the crown is ready to proceed in the child sex abuse case involving Moravian Pastor, Rupert Clarke.

Clarke is before the court for having sex with a girl under 16 years.

He’s out on bail.

The DPP has indicated that steps will be taken to have the matter transferred from the St. Elizabeth Circuit Court to Kingston.

This, in the context of concerns that the case may be prejudiced if it remains before the court in St. Elizabeth.

Ms. Llewellyn told Nationwide News this morning that an application for the transfer to Kingston will be made in the St Elizabeth Circuit Court next week.

Clarke was allegedly found in a compromising position with the 15-year-old girl in a parked car in St Elizabeth in December last year.

He’s been stripped of his pastoral duties in the Moravian Church in Jamaica.

–30–