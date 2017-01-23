Prosecution Receives FLA Docs as Patrick Powell Returns to Court

The prosecution says it has received almost all of the documents from the Firearms Licensing Authority, FLA, regarding the gun case against businessman Patrick Powell.

However, the prosecution says a number of attachments are missing.

The transcript of Powell’s murder trial from the Supreme Court is also outstanding.

Powell’s defence attorney, Deborah Martin, has requested the transcript.

Powell, who was freed of the 2011 murder of Kingston College student Khajeel Mais, is now before the court for failing to hand over his gun for inspection when requested by the police.

During the so-called X6 trial, the police testified that Powell failed to hand over his licensed firearm for testing.

After the trial, it was also revealed that files relating to Powell’s licensed firearms were missing from the FLA.

Powell is to return to the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on February 16.

Ms. Martin says she’s hoping a trial date will be set at the mention date.

Yanique Brown, Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, is the lead prosecutor on the case.

–30–