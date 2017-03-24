Protest at Ardenne High after Female Student Reportedly Molested by Male Teacher.

Parents of some students at Ardenne High School, in St. Andrew, today protested outside the gates of the institution and called for the intervention of Education Minister, Ruel Reid.

They’re also calling for a male teacher to be fired.

According to the parents, they’re not satisfied with the reaction of the school’s leadership to the alleged sexual assault of a female student at Ardenne.

They carried placards which called for the removal of Nadine Molloy as Principal.

They say students at Ardenne have told them that the male teacher made inappropriate advances on the female student.

Efforts by Nationwide News today to contact Mrs. Molloy were unsuccessful.

The Ardenne High Principal is reportedly off the island.

It’s understood that a relative of the girl who was allegedly abused has made a report to the Police.

Sources at the Centre for the Investigation of sexual Offenses and Child Abuse, CISOCA, say the teacher is to be questioned next week.

In the meantime, another person told our news center why he was among those protesting.

