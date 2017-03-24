Search
Home Evening News Protest at Ardenne High after Female Student Reportedly Molested by Male Teacher.
Ardenne High

Protest at Ardenne High after Female Student Reportedly Molested by Male Teacher.

Mar 25, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

Parents of some students at Ardenne High School, in St. Andrew, today protested outside the gates of the institution and called for the intervention of Education Minister, Ruel Reid.

They’re also calling for a male teacher to be fired.

According to the parents, they’re not satisfied with the reaction of the school’s leadership to the alleged sexual assault of a female student at Ardenne.

They carried placards which called for the removal of Nadine Molloy as Principal.

They say students at Ardenne have told them that the male teacher made inappropriate advances on the female student.

Efforts by Nationwide News today to contact Mrs. Molloy were unsuccessful.

The Ardenne High Principal is reportedly off the island.

It’s understood that a relative of the girl who was allegedly abused has made a report to the Police.

Sources at the Centre for the Investigation of sexual Offenses and Child Abuse, CISOCA, say the teacher is to be questioned next week.

In the meantime, another person told our news center why he was among those protesting.

— 30 —

Previous PostBizarre Attack Leaves Businesswoman Dead; Employees Injured

Related articles

MURDER SCENE

Bizarre Attack Leaves Businesswoman Dead; Employees Injured

Mar 25, 2017

BOJ HQ

Labour Minister Summons Restive BOJ Workers

Mar 24, 2017

doctor-hospital-fraud-caption_9

Govt Surgeons Threatening Strike Action

Mar 24, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History