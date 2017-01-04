‘Prove Allegations Before Revoking Caricel License’ – Samuels

Search
Caricel

Jan 04, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News 1

One of the attorneys representing Telecommunications company Caricel, Bert Samuels, says allegations regarding an associate of the company must be proven before their license is revoked.

Caricel is heading to court tomorrow in a bid to keep the license.

Nationwide News reported yesterday than an associate of Caricel is under investigation by United States authorities for connections to drug trafficking and lottery scamming.

Mr. Samuels says he’s alarmed by the approach being taken by US law enforcement.

Nationwide News has been reporting that National Security Minister, Robert Montague, has advised Technology Minister, Dr. Andrew Wheatley, to begin the process of revoking the license issued to Caricel.

The decision followed a high level meeting involving Jamaican government officials and representatives of the US Government.

The United States has provided what’s being called ‘hard evidence’ to the Holness-administration which would disqualify Caricel from owning and operating a telecoms license.

Minister Montague has refused to confirm or deny whether he has given instructions to his colleague, Minister Wheatley.

–30–

  • Patricia Nethersole-Swaby

    The PNP running from this one…

