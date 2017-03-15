Proven Shareholders to Receive Divident Payment Today

Proven Investments Limited preference shareholders will today receive a dividend payment of 10-cents per share.

It stems from a reported 123.1-percent increase in net profit attributable to shareholders for the nine months ended December 31, 2016, amounting to nearly USD$5-million.

For the 2015 period, net profit amounted to just over USD$2-million.

In the report to shareholders, the directors of Proven Investments indicated that this increase was primarily a result of a growth from the securities trading, fees and commissions.

Meanwhile, the company has finalized its purchase of the Bank of St. Lucia International from Eastern Caribbean Financial Holding Company Limited.

