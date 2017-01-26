PSOJ Blasts ‘Backward’ Proposals to Regulate Banking Fees

The Private Sector Organization of Jamaica, PSOJ, says it’s against the proposals in Parliament to regulate the fees banks may charge their customers.

The proposals include giving all customers at least 120 free transactions each year, and preventing banks from charging to cash cheques. But in a statement today, the PSOJ says the proposed changes to the law are a backward step.

The PSOJ represents diverse business interests, including the Jamaica Bankers Association, JBA, as well as all the commercial banks in Jamaica.

And while the JBA has not put out a statement on the issue of banking fees, the PSOJ has, calling the regulations to limit these fees, ‘a retrograde step’.

CEO of the PSOJ, Dennis Chung, says pricing controls don’t work in a free market.

Mr. Chung says the real problem is actually too much regulation. He says this has restricted the banking sector and made it uncompetitive.

But many Jamaicans don’t see it that way, as the banks’ audited financial returns reveal consistently large profits.

Jamaica’s largest bank, NCB, made a record-breaking $14.4-billion in profits last year, up 17-percent from the previous year.

The second largest bank, Scotia, raked in $11.6-billion in net profit up to October last year – a 14-percent increase.

With numbers like these, it’s hardly surprising that members of the public have been crying out against high banking fees.

Such as the $1,385 fee Scotiabank began charging to cash a cheque in November – a 1,000-percent increase from its previous fee.

Scotia was forced to significantly reduce the fee in the wake of the massive outcry following reports on Nationwide News.

The regulations now before Parliament seek to bar banks from charging to cash cheques completely.

They also seek to force banks to disclose ATM fees before the transaction is processed.

And to give customers 45 days’ notice before changing fees.

But Mr. Chung says these are issues that are best regulated through competition.

He believes if there’s less regulation and a more competitive environment, the fees will naturally come down.

The PSOJ is calling for more consultation with the private sector to find what they say would be a ‘win-win’ solution.

