PSOJ Calls for Broadening of Tax Base

The Private Sector Organization of Jamaica, PSOJ, is suggesting that the government reduce the rate of the General Consumption Tax, GCT, and increase the number of items on which it’s charged.

President of the PSOJ, Paul B. Scott, says this has to be done with a comprehensive overview of the system.

His suggestion comes as the government continues to face criticisms for its move from direct to indirect taxation. But Mr. Scott commends the move. He says taxation should also be equitable.

In a statement to the media this afternoon, the PSOJ says the move from direct to indirect taxation will address the compliance challenges faced over the years.

It says compliance is key to creating a reliable tax base, and a balanced society.

According to the PSOJ, there are approximately 112,000 registered tax payers for GCT, but in 2015, less than 11,000 filed returns.

It says the government must ensure that the Tax Authorities have all the resources necessary to bring about the high level of compliance required.

But President of the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions, Helene Davis-Whyte, says that won’t sit well with workers who don’t earn enough money to pay income tax.

Mrs. Davis-Whyte agrees that a comprehensive analysis is needed. But she’s suggesting that Jamaica mimics the many developed countries that support progressive taxation–where those who can pay more are asked to do so.

Helene Davis-Whyte also says studies have shown that if every Jamaican paid their income taxes, there would be no need for the country to borrow money.

