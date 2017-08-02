Search
PSOJ CEO Calls for Greater Corporate Governance Training for Boards

Aug 02, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Chief Executive Officer of the Private Sector Organization of Jamaica, PSOJ, Dennis Chung, is calling on the government to provide corporate governance training to all public board appointees.

His call comes after a controversy at the FLA which found that firearm licenses may have been sold to people of questionable character.

The matter is now the subject of an investigation by the Major Organised Crime and Anti Corruption Agency, MOCA.

The Board of the FLA has since resigned.

Mr. Chung believes proper corporate governance training and the periodic rotation of public boards could alleviate many problems.

