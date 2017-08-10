PSOJ CEO Embarrassed by MoBay Hip Strip

Chief Executive Officer of the Private Sector Organization of Jamaica, Dennis Chung, says he’s ’embarrassed’ at the condition of the popular Montego Bay Hip Strip in St. James.

He says it’s a ‘major eye sore’.

Mr. Chung says poor local governance in St James has resulted in a decline in the tourism product on the popular Montego Bay Hip Strip.

He says while there’s been growth in the tourism sector, not enough local planning has been done to expand the infrastructure in downtown, Montego Bay and the famous Hip strip.

He says the lack of coordination between growth in tourism and the construction sector could lead to a slowdown in the sector.

Chung was addressing a Yello Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry Expo 2017 media launch programme at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James on Monday.

Two weeks ago, Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, disclosed that the Tourism Enhancement Fund will be spending just over 1-billion dollars to upgrade the resort town of Montego Bay over four years.

The 17th staging of the Yello MBCCI Expo will be held between October 13 to 15 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James.

