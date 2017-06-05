Search
PSOJ: Financial disclosure from Political Representatives encourages good governance.

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, PSOJ, says all Parliamentarians should release their financial records to encourage good governance.

Last week, the Member of Parliament for East Kingston and Port Royal, Phillip Paulwell, published his assets.

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, former Prime Minister, Portia Simpson-Miller and Member of Parliament for South East St. Andrew, Julian Robinson, have also published their assets and liabilities.

The PSOJ’s Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Chung, says he commends Mr. Paulwell for his contribution to transparency and good governance.

 

 

Chung says all other parliamentarians and Councillors should also declare their assets.

 

 

 

Dennis Chung, CEO of the PSOJ, speaking with Nationwide News.

