Search
Home Latest_MA PSOJ Participating in Kingston Re-Development Consultations

PSOJ Participating in Kingston Re-Development Consultations

Nov 28, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

The Private Sector Organization of Jamaica, PSOJ, says its members have been participating in consultations on the re-development of Kingston.

CEO of the PSOJ, Dennis Chung, says long-time member of the organization, Glenford Christian, is leading a committee which is examining the redevelopment of downtown, Kingston, with an emphasis on the Coronation Market.

However, Mr Chung could not say if private sector members were flocking to set up shop in the capital.

The PSOJ boss says the pace of the redevelopment programme for Kingston, is slow, but that’s normal in Jamaica.

–30–

Previous PostWynter Urges Jamaicans to Focus More on Inflation

Related articles

Mackison Showered with Praise following Super Cup Heroics

Nov 28, 2017

Lasco to Appeal Damages Awarded in Pfizer Case

Nov 28, 2017

Court to Hear JPS vs Hope Pastures Citizens Today

Nov 28, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS