PSOJ Participating in Kingston Re-Development Consultations

The Private Sector Organization of Jamaica, PSOJ, says its members have been participating in consultations on the re-development of Kingston.

CEO of the PSOJ, Dennis Chung, says long-time member of the organization, Glenford Christian, is leading a committee which is examining the redevelopment of downtown, Kingston, with an emphasis on the Coronation Market.

However, Mr Chung could not say if private sector members were flocking to set up shop in the capital.

The PSOJ boss says the pace of the redevelopment programme for Kingston, is slow, but that’s normal in Jamaica.

–30–