PSOJ President Urges Focus on Labour Productivity

Jul 20, 2017Business0

President of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, Paul Scott, is calling on Jamaicans to shift their focus to the productivity of the workforce.

He’s suggesting that unless Jamaicans improve productivity, they aren’t going to see any improvement in the performance of the currency.

Mr. Scott warns that Jamaicans’ preoccupation with a stable exchange rate could also risk making the country uncompetitive and unattractive to investors.

He suggesting that, rather than measuring economic growth by the stability of the Jamaican dollar, Jamaicans should shift their focus to workforce productivity.

Speaking at the recent PSOJ/JMMB Annual Economic Forum, he said improving productivity requires significant changes in labour laws and investing in education.

He says it won’t be a quick fix, but a longer-term strategy.

