PSOJ Supportive of Property Tax Amnesty

The influential Private Sector Organization of Jamaica (PSOJ) says it supports the call by Government Senator, Don Wehby, for a property tax amnesty.

In a statement today, the PSOJ says it’s aware of the low tax compliance levels that have been a feature of property tax revenues.

The PSOJ says it also recognizes the urgent need for these taxes to address issues such as garbage collection, street lights, and maintenance of parks and markets.

The private sector group says it is of the view that a practical approach to resolving the compliance issue must involve an amnesty.

This, to allow those who owe previously due property taxes to make arrangements for the outstanding payments, without the fear of any interest or penalty being applied.

The Government is attempting to collect $13.5-billion in property taxes arrears.

Senator Wehby had told the Upper House last Friday that a property tax amnesty should be contemplated to increase compliance.

— 30 —