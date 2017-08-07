PSOJ Urges Govt to Fast Track Changes to Protocols for Public Sector Board Appointments

The Private Sector Organization of Jamaica (PSOJ) is once again calling on the government to fast track proposed changes to the appointment and structure of Public Sector Boards.

In a statement today, the PSOJ says the recent controversy surrounding the FLA board reminds that changes in the way boards are appointed are crucial.

Immediately after the 2016 general election, the PSOJ recommended that proper corporate governance practices and measures to support board continuity be applied.

These include the full implementation of the Corporate Governance Framework for Public Bodies and the Public Bodies Management and Accountability Act, across public sector bodies.

Other measures proposed were Corporate Governance training and certification for all public-sector board appointments, along with a cadre of independent directors on all public-sector boards.

The PSOJ is renewing its call for these measures to be implemented.

In its statement, the private sector group says these measures would provide for greater transparency, accountability and trust in Public Sector boards by the public.

The PSOJ says the measures will also ensure that there’ll be continuity of boards.

The group says it is, therefore, calling on the Government to fast track the proposed changes.

— 30 —