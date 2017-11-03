Search
PSOJ wants ‘Phased Approach’ to Punishing Tax Delinquent Businesses

Nov 03, 2017Business0

CEO of the Private Sector Organization of Jamaica, PSOJ, Dennis Chung, says harsh penalties for delinquent taxpayers only kill the business sector.

He’s suggesting that a phased approach be used to punish individuals and businesses that fail to pay their taxes.

He’s taking issue with the Tax Compliance Certificate, TCC, saying it assumes everyone is a thief.

The TCC is a document issued to an individual or a company as proof that payments of tax liabilities and wage-related statutory deductions are up-to-date.

Mr. Chung says the use of the document is to be terminated.

