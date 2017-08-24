Public Defender Awaits AG’s Opinion on JCF Admin Review

Public Defender, Arlene Harrison Henry, says she’s still awaiting the opinion of Attorney General, Marlene Malahoo Forte on the legal standing of the controversial Administrative Review report of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

Mrs. Harrison Henry told Nationwide News today that a clear policy decision on the report is needed.

Police Commissioner, George Quallo, says he’s forwarded the report to the Police Service Commission, PSC, for it to make a determination.

The controversial report has cleared five JCF officers of dereliction of duty and misconduct for their actions during the May 2010 West Kingston operations.

It outraged the Public Defender as well as civil society and human rights activists who all called for it to be withdrawn.

Commissioner Quallo last Saturday said he accepted the findings of the West Kingston Commission of Enquiry after coming under intense public pressure and a meeting with National Security Minister, Robert Montague.

Minister Montague has said nothing about his meeting with the Police Commissioner, ignoring questions from journalists on the matter yesterday.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Harrison Henry is maintaining that the JCF’s report conflicts with the findings of the Commission of Enquiry.

She says Commissioner Quallo is yet to withdraw the report as she’s requested.

