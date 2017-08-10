Public Defender Seeks AG Opinion on JCF West Kgn Review

Public Defender, Arlene Harrison Henry, says she has written to the Attorney General seeking a legal opinion on the recently published JCF administrative review report.

Mrs. Harrison Henry is interested in finding out which report the government will accept regarding the

conduct of five police officers during the May 2010 West Kingston operation.

The Public Defender made the disclosure on Cliff Hughes on Line on Thursday morning.

The five officers were accused of dereliction of duty by the Sir David Simmons led West Kingston Commission of Enquiry.

–30–