Search
Home Latest_MA Public Defender Seeks AG Opinion on JCF West Kgn Review
ArleneHarrison-Henry

Public Defender Seeks AG Opinion on JCF West Kgn Review

Aug 10, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Public Defender, Arlene Harrison Henry, says she has written to the Attorney General seeking a legal opinion on the recently published JCF administrative review report.

Mrs. Harrison Henry is interested in finding out which report the government will accept regarding the
conduct of five police officers during the May 2010 West Kingston operation.

The Public Defender made the disclosure on Cliff Hughes on Line on Thursday morning.

The five officers were accused of dereliction of duty by the Sir David Simmons led West Kingston Commission of Enquiry.

–30–

Previous PostJCF Mum on Criticisms of 2010 West Kgn Administrative Review

Related articles

holness-parliament

Holness Pushes Back Against Anti-Chinese Sentiment

Aug 10, 2017

Mickolle Moulton

Police Exploring Several Possible Motives Behind Mickolle Moulton’s Murder

Aug 10, 2017

wray palmer

JCF Mum on Criticisms of 2010 West Kgn Administrative Review

Aug 10, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS