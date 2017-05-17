Public Hospitals Back to Full Operation

The Ministry of Health says public hospitals across the island are back in full operation.

This includes the Kingston Public Hospital, which was doing only emergency surgeries yesterday.

The Ministry says staff turnout as all hospitals has improved over yesterday with 80 to 100 percent of nurses and 95 percent of doctors reporting for duty.

It says all Health Centres in the South East and Western Regional Health Authorities are opened and are functioning normally.

All Health Centres, except Bohemia, in the Northeastern Regional Health Authority, NERHA, are opened.

According to the Ministry all Health Centres in St. Elizabeth and Manchester, in the Southern Regional Health Authority, SRHA, have been re-opened.

Meanwhile, one 14 of the 32 Health Centres in Clarendon are currently opened.

These include the May Pen, Spalding, Kellits, Frankfield, James Hill, Race Course, Milk River, York Town, Main Street, Sandy Bay, Thompson Town, Mocho, Lionel Town, Raymond Health Centres.

