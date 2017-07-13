Public Sector Unionists Chide Shaw for Massive Phone Bill

Finance Minister, Audley Shaw is facing more criticisms over his massive telephone bill with the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions, JCTU, saying it’s ‘scandalous’.

President of the JCTU, Helene Davis Whyte, made the criticism in an interview this afternoon with Nationwide News.

Mrs. Davis Whyte says the governing Jamaica Labour Party should’ve put measures in place to prevent the occurrence of such a situation.

She also believes Minister Shaw should pay more than the $2.5-million he says he’s repaid.

And, the Jamaica Civil Service Association, JCSA, is joining those taking Finance Minister Audley Shaw to task over his eight million dollar phone bill.

President of the JCSA, O’Neil Grant says it smacks of carelessness and irresponsibility.

He’s also dismissing the idea that civil servants in the Finance Ministry did not do their jobs or were negligent in the matter.

