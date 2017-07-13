Search
Home Evening News Public Sector Unionists Chide Shaw for Massive Phone Bill
57145audley_shaw12

Public Sector Unionists Chide Shaw for Massive Phone Bill

Jul 13, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

Finance Minister, Audley Shaw is facing more criticisms over his massive telephone bill with the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions, JCTU, saying it’s ‘scandalous’.

President of the JCTU, Helene Davis Whyte, made the criticism in an interview this afternoon with Nationwide News.

Mrs. Davis Whyte says the governing Jamaica Labour Party should’ve put measures in place to prevent the occurrence of such a situation.

She also believes Minister Shaw should pay more than the $2.5-million he says he’s repaid.

And, the Jamaica Civil Service Association, JCSA, is joining those taking Finance Minister Audley Shaw to task over his eight million dollar phone bill.

President of the JCSA, O’Neil Grant says it smacks of carelessness and irresponsibility.

He’s also dismissing the idea that civil servants in the Finance Ministry did not do their jobs or were negligent in the matter.

–30–

Previous PostMOF to Probe Breakdown in Bill Monitoring Systems

Related articles

57145audley_shaw12

PNP Turning Up Pressure on Govt Over Shaw’s Phone Bill Fiasco

Jul 13, 2017

interest-rates

Shaw Urges Banks to Cut Rates

Jul 13, 2017

economic-growth

Gov’t Resolute in Pursuit of ‘5-in-4’ Growth Target

Jul 13, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History