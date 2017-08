The Puma Fortis 5k Road Race is set for September 10.

The Annual race will begin with a Warm-up session at 5:45AM at Kingston College North Street address, with the race starting 30-minutes later. The race Director is Alfred “Frano” Francis.

Francis says the latest equipment will be used to monitor the participants.

He says minister of Health, Christopher Tufton should be commended for his promotion of a healthy lifestyle.

