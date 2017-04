Chief Parish Court Judge, Judith Pusey, is to decide today if she’ll order the Police to release the alleged Klansman gang leader, Tesha Miller.

Miller was deported from Bahamas on April 4. He’s been in custody since. He was accused of illegally entering the Bahamas.

Bert Samuels, Attorney for reputed leader of the Spanish Town-based Klansman Gang, Tesha Miller, speaking this morning with Nationwide News.

-30-