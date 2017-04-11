Search
‘Quallo Has it All’ – Police Federation Welcomes New Commissioner

Chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation, Sergeant Raymond Wilson, says Police Commissioner-designate, George Quallo, has the full support of the rank and file members of the Force.

He says Mr. Quallo has all the necessary skills needed to galvanize support from all stakeholders.

DCP Quallo’s appointment as Police Commissioner takes effect on April 18. He’s been a member of the JCF for 41 years.

Sergeant Wilson says he’s pleased the next Police Commissioner will come from within the JCF.

There’s been widespread support for DCP Quallo among security circles since the announcement of his appointment.

He’s been hailed as a man of integrity and high standards, who believes in community policing.

National Security Minister, Robert Montague and his Opposition counterpart, Peter Bunting, again welcomed Mr. Quallo’s appointment in the House of Representatives today.

