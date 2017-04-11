Search
ACP George Quallo. *** Local Caption *** ACP George Quallo.

Quallo Surprised, Humbled but Ready to Serve

Apr 11, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Newly-appointed Commissioner of Police, George Quallo, says he’s surprised he’s been offered the top job.

Mr. Quallo — who’s now a Deputy Commissioner of Police — has been appointed by the Police Services Commission, PSC, to lead the 150-year-old Jamaica Constabulary Force.

His appointment takes effect April 18.

Speaking last evening on Nationwide @5, DCP Quallo said it’s a ‘humbling experience’.

DCP Quallo says he initially had reservations about taking the job despite having applied.

He says since the announcement of his appointment, he’s received numerous calls from his colleagues and members of the public who’ve told him he has their support.

In the meantime, the incoming Police Commissioner says he has a plan to fight crime which he’ll announce soon.

He’s encouraging everyone to help in the fight against crime.

DCP George Quallo will take over the leadership of the Police Force amid a surge in murders, causing increasing fear and anxiety among many people.

Police statistics show there’s a 19-percent increase in murders so far this year, compared with the corresponding period last year.

