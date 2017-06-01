Search
Racers Signs MOU to Build Stadium in St Catherine
racers grand prix

Racers Signs MOU to Build Stadium in St Catherine

May 31, 2017Sports0

Racer Track Club has signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire 25-acre of land to build a stadium at Bernard Lodge in St Catherine.

The facility is slated to be completed in five years and will be named in honour of the club’s head coach Glen Mills and Track legend Usain Bolt.

The announcement was made by the club’s vice-president Dennis Gordon at a press briefing to update the media on the plans for the Racers Grand Prix, on June 10.

Meanwhile, Jamaica’s best will take on the world best in the women’s 400-metres at the Racers Grand Prix.

Coach of Racers Track Club, Glen Mills, says the reigning Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad, has confirmed her participation in the meet.

–30–

Previous PostThe Top Performing Taxes

