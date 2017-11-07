Rank-and-File Cops Restive

Rank and file members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force are restive at this hour.

They’re reportedly frustrated with the pace of their wage negotiations with the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service.

The Police Federation is threatening to call an all-Island Branch Board meeting to determine the way forward if the government doesn’t invite them back to the negotiating table this week.

Its Chairman, Sergeant Raymond Wilson, says when the group met with the Ministry of Finance on September 14 there was no meaningful consensus or progress regarding salary.

He says almost two months have passed and they’re yet to get a formal invitation from the Ministry of Finance to resume talks.

He says the rank and file members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force are frustrated.

Sergeant Wilson also says his members remain restive and uncertain, especially since it was the government who’d announced that the negotiations would be concluded very early into the 2017/2019 contract period.

Sergeant Wilson says he hopes the matter will be settled long before the festive season begins as members are de-motivated.

The police federation chairman says inadequate pay and benefits remain two of the biggest reasons for his members being de-motivated.

Nationwide News subsequently made contact with Sergeant Wilson, who says the Finance Ministry has agreed to meet with the Police Federation on November 13.

Mr. Wilson says he’s expecting a better wage offer from the government.

–30–