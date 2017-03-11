Rapist Pastor Sentenced to 20years in Prison

Pentecostal pastor, Paul Hanniford, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl.

The sentence was handed today down in the Home Circuit Court in downtown, Kingston.

The sentence was handed down just after midday by presiding judge, Lorna Shelly Williams.

The defense had called four character witnesses.

Hanniford’s lawyer, Linden Wellesley, says the sentence was fair.

However, he believes the current atmosphere regarding abuse and violence against women and children influenced the judge’s decision.

Mr. Wellesley was asked if he believed the social enquiry report which was prepared by the probation officer was considered.

Meanwhile, the mother of the 13-year-old girl this morning walked the corridors of the court preaching.

She says while she’s grateful for the sentence handed down the pastor should’ve been given 25 to 30 years in prison.

She says Hanniford was like a brother to her as she often confided in him.

Meanwhile, the mother says she’s fearful.

The mother of six says persons in her community have been describing her as ‘wicked’.

She says she wants to leave the community.

Hanniford was convicted on January 24. The court heard evidence that in 2015 he’d taken the 13-year-old girl to his house where he sexually assaulted her.

