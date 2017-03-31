Search
Rastafari Group Threatens Legal Action Against Govt over Coral Gardens Massacre

Mar 31, 2017

Members of the Rastafari movement are this afternoon threatening to sue the government, if they’ve to wait any longer for an apology and compensation for the Coral Gardens massacre.

In April 1963, eight members of the Rastafari community were killed and others displaced during altercations with police in Coral Gardens, St. James.

The Rastafari Coral Gardens Benevolent Society is staging a march next week Tuesday to put more pressure on the government.

Secretary of the Society, Pamela Williams, says this is the last time her members will march before taking legal action against the government.

Last week, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced in parliament that he’ll make a formal apology to the victims of the Coral Gardens massacre.

Ms. Williams says the Society has been writing to the government for years seeking an apology, but has been ignored.

She says it’s an example of the discrimination and disrespect which continue to be meted out to members of the Rastafari community.

Ms. Williams says during next week’s march, they’ll serve a petition on the government demanding compensation and an apology.

