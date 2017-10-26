Search
Real Estate Developer Freed of Sex Charges

Oct 26, 2017Crime and Court0

A Canadian real estate developer was yesterday freed of sex-related charges in the St. Catherine Criminal Court.

Elia Taddeo was charged with sexual touching of two females. He was acquitted of the charges when he appeared in court this morning.

This, as prosecutors agreed that there was no basis to proceed with the case.

The complainants had retracted their statements accusing him of inappropriate sexual touching.

Taddeo was represented by Attorney, Don Foote. He was charged in 2015 by investigators at the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse, CISOCA. He was accused of touching two teenagers in an inappropriate manner.

Mr. Taddeo had denied the allegations.

