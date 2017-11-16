Director General of the Planning Institute of Jamaica, Dr. Wayne Henry, says the country continues to make record gains in employment.

He says the latest labour force survey shows the lowest quarterly unemployment rate since 2009.

He says there was a further increase in the labour force for July by approximately eight-thousand persons.

Dr. Henry says July also represents the highest recorded employment figures for a single month.

He says hotels and restaurants followed by financial inter-mediation and agriculture recorded the highest increases in employment.

Dr. Henry says the country has not seen such employment levels since 2008.

