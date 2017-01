Tivoli Gardens reduced Montego Bay United’s lead to one following their 1-0 win over Jamalco in the Red Stripe Premier League, yesterday.

Montego Bay are on 39 points after playing to a 1-1 draw with Portmore United.

In the other results, Humble Lion beat Marverley/Hughenden 2-0, UWI Clipped Harbour View 1-0, Arnett Gardens Edged Boys Town 2-1, and Reno Stopped Waterhouse 2-0.

