Redefining the JCF’s Mandate

The government is to develop a policy framework which will redefine the Jamaica Constabulary Force, JCF, as a protection and service organisation.

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, says the policy is expected to be in place by November.

He says it’s hoped that the policy will also change people’s perception of the JCF.

The Prime Minster made the remarks during a beautification exercise at the Central Police Station in downtown Kingston on Tuesday as the country observed Labour Day.

Central Police Station was one of two national projects for Labour Day.

The other was the renovation of the Ward Theatre, also located in downtown Kingston.

The scope of work at the Central Police Station included cleaning, bushing and painting as well as landscaping.

The police station has also been selected as one of 55 sites across the island where a mural will be painted as part of the ‘Jamaica 55’ celebrations.

