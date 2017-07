The Reggae Boyz beat Canada 2-1 to advance to the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, in the United States, last night.

The Jamaicans took the lead in the 6th minute through a Shaun Francis strike.

Five minutes into the second half Romario Williams scored to give Jamaica a two goal advantage.

David Junior Hoilett pulled one back for Canada in the 60th minute, but the Canadians were denied an equalizer through some excellent goal keeping from Adrian Blake.

