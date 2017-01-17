Search
Reid Mum on Murray’s Leave Refusal

Education Minister, Senator Ruel Reid, says he’ll make no further comment on the matter regarding Hampton’s Principal, Heather Murray, until a report is submitted to him by the school’s board.

Minister Reid made the comment in a Twitter post today.

He says he’s still awaiting a full report from the Board and the minutes of board meetings held recently as required by the Education Regulations.

February 3 is the deadline for the Board to submit a report about Mrs. Murray’s conduct at the bail hearing of Rupert Clarke, who’s accused of sexually abusing a minor.

The tweet by Minister Reid follows the revelation by Nationwide News this morning that Principal Murray has refused to go on leave.

Following a meeting last week, Minister Reid announced that Mrs. Murray would go on two weeks’ leave as of today.

However, Mrs. Murray, through her attorney, has written Hampton’s Board Chairman and the Education Minister, among others, telling them that she’d report to school today for normal duties as Principal.

Minister Reid had said the leave was a matter of compassion, and not disciplinary action.

