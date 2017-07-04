‘Rein In Robinson!’ – Samuda to Phillips

Government Senator, Matthew Samuda is urging PNP President, Dr. Peter Phillips to ‘rein in’ his party’s General Secretary, Julian Robinson.

He’s accusing Mr. Robinson of spreading misinformation about the government’s fight against crime.

On Friday, the PNP General Secretary blasted the government, saying it was disgraceful that only 40 cars have been bought for the police.

Senator Samuda says it’s not the first time Mr. Robinson has spread misleading information about the efforts to manage crime.

Mr. Samuda says he finds it interesting that the PNP General Secretary is taking the current administration to task about the issue of resources for the Police.

