Report of CARICOM Review Commission to be Made Public Soon

Prime Minister Holness Andrew Holness has revealed that the report from the CARICOM Review Commission is to be made public soon.

The CARICOM Review Commission — chaired by former Prime Minister Bruce Golding — was launched in June of last year to review Jamaica’s membership in the 14-member regional body.

Mr. Holness says the report is now before Parliament.

One of the Commission’s aims was to investigate the prevailing views of Jamaica’s participation in CARICOM, which will inform future policy positions.

Prime Minister Holness says CARICOM States don’t need to compete, but they should work together to achieve economic growth.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, speaking at the Jamaica Labour Party’s 74th annual conference at the National Arena on Sunday.

Prime Minister of St. Lucia, Allen Michael Chastanet and Opposition Leader of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Goodwin Friday, were among those in attendance.

Chair of the CARICOM Review Commission, Mr. Golding, has revealed that several regional leaders feel Jamaica must lead in order for CARICOM to function.

–30–