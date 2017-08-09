Search
Reputed Barnes Road Gang Leader Turns Himself In

Aug 09, 2017Crime and Court 1

The suspected leader of the East Kingston-based Barnes Road gang has turned himself in to the police.

Anthony Johnson, also called ‘Screw’ turned himself in this morning. He was accompanied by his attorney.

Crime Officer for the Kingston East Police, Deputy Superintendent Christopher Brown, says the police are investigating Johnson as a suspect in an ongoing gang violence in Rockfort, in the division.

And DSP Brown says the police are also in search of a group of men suspected of shooting and injuring a Jamaica Defence Force soldier in Rae Town, East Kingston this morning. He says that incident happened on Paradise Street at about 5 AM.

DSP Brown says the soldier is recovering in hospital.

Sections of East Kingston, including Rockfort have been experiencing an upsurge in gang violence for the past few weeks.

At least five persons have reportedly been killed as a result of the violence.

–30–

Previous PostZimbabwe Residents Challenge Media Accounts of Micholle Moltan's Murder

  • lazy2010

    Tired of these “gangs ” and so called ” Bad men” > All these boys are , are a bunch of mentally ill , fragile little boys with weapons . I am so tired of this .

