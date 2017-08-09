Reputed Barnes Road Gang Leader Turns Himself In

The suspected leader of the East Kingston-based Barnes Road gang has turned himself in to the police.

Anthony Johnson, also called ‘Screw’ turned himself in this morning. He was accompanied by his attorney.

Crime Officer for the Kingston East Police, Deputy Superintendent Christopher Brown, says the police are investigating Johnson as a suspect in an ongoing gang violence in Rockfort, in the division.

And DSP Brown says the police are also in search of a group of men suspected of shooting and injuring a Jamaica Defence Force soldier in Rae Town, East Kingston this morning. He says that incident happened on Paradise Street at about 5 AM.

DSP Brown says the soldier is recovering in hospital.

Sections of East Kingston, including Rockfort have been experiencing an upsurge in gang violence for the past few weeks.

At least five persons have reportedly been killed as a result of the violence.

