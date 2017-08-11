Reputed Former PNP Strongman Dies aged 67yrs

Nationwide news understands that reputed former People’s National Party strongman, Milton ‘Tony’ Welsh, is dead.

Welsh, 67, died of natural causes at his St. Andrew home on Wednesday.

PNP sources say Welsh had been bed-ridden since he suffered a heart attack approximately two years ago.

Welsh is the former Area Leader of Brandon Hill in West Rural St. Andrew.

He was also a reputed don in Arnett Gardens in the PNP garrison of South St. Andrew, in the 1970s.

Over the years, he’s had several run-ins with the law.

On January 30, 2006, Welsh was arrested and charged for the murder of a 21-year-old man, Damion Hussey.

Hussey was stabbed to death in Golden Spring, St Andrew.

Hussey, who was in his yard, was stabbed after he was accused of stoning a bus in which supporters of Dr. Peter Phillips were traveling.

Welsh turned himself in to the police 15 days after the incident and was pointed out as the man who allegedly stabbed Hussey in the chest several times.

The former PNP strongman was freed of the murder after three trials.

The trials all ended in hung juries.

–30–